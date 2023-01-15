 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tripura: Parties busy formulating strategies, stitching alliances ahead of assembly polls

PTI
Jan 15, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

The outfit had earlier declared that it will contest 40 seats in the upcoming polls.

Representative image

Battle lines have been drawn for elections to the 60-member assembly in Tripura, with the opposition CPI(M) and the Congress, after much deliberations, joining hands to take on arch rival BJP, which has already announced that it intends to retain its alliance with regional tribal outfit IPFT.

The Tipra Motha, a newly floated tribal party that swept the autonomous district council polls within months of its formation, is still scouting for a partner to fight the elections, as its demand for a separate state 'Tiprasa' has found no support from any of the major parties in the state.

The TMC, which rejigged its entire organisation in the state last month, has said that it was ready to go it alone.

The saffron camp, which was able to dislodge the ensconced Left regime, is harping on its "double-engine" development benefit, riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, to woo voters, while the Left, now a pale shadow of its formidable self, along with the CPI(M), is seeking a comeback in the state, resting on two broad planks — corruption and lawlessness.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhury said his party and the Congress are carefully formulating a seat-sharing strategy, "keeping in mind people's aspirations and the need to defeat the BJP".

"Law and order has completely collapsed in the state and people's voices are being choked. They want the BJP's rule to end in the state. Giving due respect to their wish, we have decided to fight the election jointly. Defeating the BJP is our prime agenda," he said.