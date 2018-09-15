Tripura govt to punish staff absent on 'Bharat Bandh' day

The Tripura government said Saturday it would take action against its staff who did not attend office on 10 September, the day Congress observed Bharat Bandh protesting against the hike in petroleum prices.

The BJP-led government in Tripura had earlier asked all staff to be present on the said date or face punitive action.

The state government issued an office memorandum on Friday saying action would be taken against government employees who remained absent on September 10.

The memorandum was issued from the office of General Administration (Administrative Reforms) by Under-Secretary M Rema asking concerned departments to take suitable action against the employees who remained absent on the day of Bharat Bandh.

The Department of General Administration issued a separate memo ahead of the Congress sponsored strike and instructed officials to maintain normal functioning on September 10. The memo also summoned the attendance report of all employees by 12 noon on the day.

The government has decided to take suitable action against those employees who did not attend office on 10th September, 2018 during Bharat Bandh, the memo said.

According to official reports, over 80 percent attendance was recorded in the state government offices on 10 September.

The Congress' nationwide strike had evoked a mixed response in the state.