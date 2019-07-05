App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 10:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tripura gets Rs 358 crore from Centre for road projects

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 15 and had demanded an additional fund of Rs 358 crore for speedy completion of the works, a release issued by the CMO said on Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Centre has sanctioned an additional amount of Rs 358 crore for construction of new roads in rural areas of Tripura, an official said on Friday.

"This amount was demanded for completion of long-term projects which were left unfinished in the state. Even though the previous Left Front government did not have funds to spend, they started the projects. Later on, these projects were left hanging due to lack of funds," the release said

The funds (Rs 358 crore) reached the state treasury on Tuesday, the release said, adding it would help the state government to complete the projects and infrastructure development works.

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 10:12 am

tags #Economy #India

