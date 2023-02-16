 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Tripura elections 2023: Voting ends in all 60 seats; 80% turnout recorded, says EC

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST

Meticulous planning, exhaustive reviews, immense presence of Central Armed Police (CAPF) personnel helped in ensuring largely violence-free and fair elections to Tripura Assembly, said ECI.

Latest News: Get all real-time updates on news about business and politics from India as well as the world under one platform. Pictured here are voters lined up outside a polling station in Tripura on February 16 to participate in the State Assembly Elections in 2023 (Image Source: EC Spokesperson via Twitter)

Voting across 60 constituencies in Tripura concluded on February 16, drawing the polls to a close in a triangular contest. The Election Commission of India pegged the provisional turnout at nearly 80 percent voter turnout till 7 pm.

The north-eastern state saw a high voltage battle for the 60-member House for which voting began at 7 am and continued till 4 pm across 3,337 polling stations.

The poll-bound state had 28.13 lakh registered voters to determine the fate of 259 contesting candidates. Tripura saw a three-cornered fight with the BJP-IPFT coalition seeking to retain supremacy and the Left-Congress combine aiming to wrest power, while regional outfit Tipra Motha made its debut at the hustings after a stunning performance in the autonomous council polls two years ago.

As per ECI, meticulous planning, exhaustive reviews, immense presence of Central Armed Police (CAPF) personnel helped in ensuring largely violence-free and fair elections to Tripura Assembly.