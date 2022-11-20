 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tripura CM to hold meeting with retrenched teachers

PTI
Nov 20, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST

New Tripura CM Manik Saha. (PC-Twitter)

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will hold a meeting with the legal representatives of the 10,323 retrenched teachers on November 22 to find a possible solution to the vexed problem, an official said on Sunday.

A major group of 10,323 retrenched teachers are on fast unto death demanding restoration of their services near Rabindra Bhavan for the past 32 days.

Earlier, representatives of the 10,323 teachers met the Chief Minister and put forward their demand for restoration of their services and they were assured that there will be a meeting of 'extended form' after Durga puja.

"The Chief Minister is scheduled to meet the legal representatives of 10,323 teachers to discuss their issue as promised earlier. The meeting will also be attended by Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Education Secretary Brijesh Pandey and myself," Law Secretary Biswajit Palit told PTI.

Kamal Deb, who leads the agitation on behalf of 10,323 teachers confirmed the invitation of the meeting with the Chief Minister scheduled on November 22.

"We are informed that the Chief Minister will hold an extended forum to discuss our problem and find an amble solution for the livelihood of 10,323 teachers," he said.