App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2019 11:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tripura CM to donate six month salary for installing dustbins in villages

CM Deb said he has urged all gram pradhans to start a campaign for garbage and plastic-free Tripura.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on September 13 said he would donate his six month's salary for installing dustbins in markets across 1,100 villages in the state.

Deb said he has urged all gram pradhans to start a campaign for garbage and plastic-free Tripura.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday is September 17. BJP units in different parts of the country have decided to organise a week-long 'Seva Saptah' or Service Week from September 14 to mark his birthday.

Close

"I have decided to donate my six month's salary for installing dustbins in markets across the 1,100 villages in Tripura," he told reporters.

related news

Deb, who is also president of the state unit of the BJP, said as part of 'Seva Saptah', party workers would organise blood donation and health camps in different places of the state.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 14, 2019 11:40 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.