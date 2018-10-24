App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 11:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb visits Mizoram to campaign for Assembly polls

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and state Social Welfare Minister Santan Chakma left for Mizoram to campaign for the assembly elections scheduled to be held there on November 28, party leaders said.

Deb and Chakma also addressed a poll rally at Kamalanagar, the headquarters of Chakma Autonomus District Council, BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said.

Deb was given special responsibility to join the Assembly poll campaign in Mizoram, he added.

Many chief ministers from the northeastern states will join the campaign for the Mizoram Assembly elections, including Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chakraborty said.

In the 40-member Mizoram Assembly there are at least five seats which are dominated by the Reang and Chakma community voters.

Earlier this month, BJP president Amit Shah visited Aizawl to kick off the partys election campaign and he had said the BJP would contest all the 40 Assembly seats in Mizoram.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 11:45 am

