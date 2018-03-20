Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb meets PM Modi, discusses development issues

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and his deputy Jishnu Deb Burman today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and discussed with him development and other issues concerning the northeastern state.

This was Deb's first visit to the national capital after the BJP formed its first state government in the state, decimating the Left Front which ruled the state for 25 years in the recent Assembly polls.

"It was a fruitful meeting and we have discussed developmental issues," Deb told reporters after the meeting.

The chief minister and the deputy chief minister later attended a lunch hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for the MPs on the occasion of 'Gudi Padwa' and 'Ugadi'.

Deb is expected to meet Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and seek a package to tide over the state's financial crisis.