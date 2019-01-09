Tripura clashes: Prohibitory order clamped at Madhabbari

Prohibitory order under Section 144 has been clamped for an indefinite period at Tripura's Madhabbari and adjacent areas, where at least seven persons were injured when Citizenship Bill protesters clashed with police on January 8, according to a police official.

Sub-divisional police Officer (SDPO) Prankrishna Das said the police launched a search operation at Madhabbari and Dasharambari in Jirania police station of West Tripura district since January 8 night during which one country made gun and a machete were recovered.

"The situation is completely under control now," the SDPO told PTI.

Assam Rifles and state police personnel were also patrolling the areas to avoid any untoward situation, he said. Superintendent of Police Ajit Pratap Singh said on January 9 that an FIR has been lodged against three persons on the charge of rioting, but so far no one has been arrested.

The seven injured, some with gunshot wounds, in January 8 incident included a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel and six Twipra Student Federation (TSF) members who had blocked the Assam-Agartala National Highway at Madhabbari area to oppose the Bill, the SP said.

The TSF member, identified as Sumit Debbarma, who received bullet injury on his back would be shifted to Kolkata due to deterioration of his condition, Dr Sulakkhana Mitra of the Trauma Care Centre in G B Pant Hospital said on Wednesday.

"Five injured, including one TSR jawan, are admitted at G B Pant Hospital and one other is being treated at a local hospital in Jirania subdivision," Mitra said.

The Tripura government on Tuesday suspended SMS and mobile Internet services in the state for two days, apprehending law and order problem following clashes in West Tripura district.

NESO, a joint platform of eight student organisations, including the TSF, had called for 11-hour Northeast bandh on Tuesday to protest against the move of the central government to introduce Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 in Parliament.

The bill that seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangaldesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8.