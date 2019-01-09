App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 03:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tripura clashes: Prohibitory order clamped at Madhabbari

The bill that seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangaldesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.
Whatsapp

Prohibitory order under Section 144 has been clamped for an indefinite period at Tripura's Madhabbari and adjacent areas, where at least seven persons were injured when Citizenship Bill protesters clashed with police on January 8, according to a police official.

Sub-divisional police Officer (SDPO) Prankrishna Das said the police launched a search operation at Madhabbari and Dasharambari in Jirania police station of West Tripura district since January 8 night during which one country made gun and a machete were recovered.

"The situation is completely under control now," the SDPO told PTI.

Assam Rifles and state police personnel were also patrolling the areas to avoid any untoward situation, he said. Superintendent of Police Ajit Pratap Singh said on January 9 that an FIR has been lodged against three persons on the charge of rioting, but so far no one has been arrested.

related news

The seven injured, some with gunshot wounds, in January 8 incident included a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel and six Twipra Student Federation (TSF) members who had blocked the Assam-Agartala National Highway at Madhabbari area to oppose the Bill, the SP said.

The TSF member, identified as Sumit Debbarma, who received bullet injury on his back would be shifted to Kolkata due to deterioration of his condition, Dr Sulakkhana Mitra of the Trauma Care Centre in G B Pant Hospital said on Wednesday.

"Five injured, including one TSR jawan, are admitted at G B Pant Hospital and one other is being treated at a local hospital in Jirania subdivision," Mitra said.

The Tripura government on Tuesday suspended SMS and mobile Internet services in the state for two days, apprehending law and order problem following clashes in West Tripura district.

NESO, a joint platform of eight student organisations, including the TSF, had called for 11-hour Northeast bandh on Tuesday to protest against the move of the central government to introduce Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 in Parliament.

The bill that seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangaldesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Citizenship bill #India #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.