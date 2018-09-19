App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 04:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Triple talaq ordinance historic: Amit Shah

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Cabinet's nod to the ordinance, Shah said in tweets that the decision will allow Muslim women to live with dignity in society.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Terming as historic the ordinance making the practice of triple talaq a punishable offence, BJP president Amit Shah said Wednesday it is also a matter of introspection and guilt for those political parties which forced Muslim women to suffer from it due to their vote bank politics.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Cabinet's nod to the ordinance, Shah said in tweets that the decision will allow Muslim women to live with dignity in society.

Targeting opposition parties such as the Congress, he said, "This ordinance is also a matter of guilt and introspection for them as they forced Muslims women to suffer from this bad practice for decades due to their vote bank politics."

The Union Cabinet approved Wednesday an ordinance to ban the practice of instant triple talaq, with Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad saying there was a "compelling necessity" to bring the measure as instances of 'talaq-e-biddat' continued unabated despite the Supreme Court striking it down.

Under the proposed ordinance, giving instant triple talaq will be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 04:33 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Politics #triple talaq

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.