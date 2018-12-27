App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 12:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Triple talaq: Congress issues whip in Lok Sabha

The Congress has maintained a cautious approach on the legislation banning instant triple talaq and criminalising the offence.

PTI
Anticipating a debate on the contentious triple talaq bill, the Congress on Thursday issued a whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha. According to sources, all Lok Sabha members have been asked to be present throughout the day for participation should the debate come up.

Party leaders have argued against criminalisation and have also sought amendments to the bill to ensure the financial protection of women through a maintenance package by the state.

The Congress has said it is not against the legislation but certain provisions in the bill presented and has sought amendments.

Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has been asking who will take care of the woman after her husband faces penal action under the law.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 12:03 pm

