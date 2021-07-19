MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Trinamool MPs to cycle to Parliament to protest fuel price hike

The party MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will hold the protest at 10:15 am.

PTI
July 19, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST
Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. (Representative image)

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. (Representative image)

Several Trinamool Congress MPs will cycle to Parliament on Monday to protest against the rise in prices of fuel and other commodities, the party said.

The party MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will hold the protest at 10:15 am.

They will also hold a dharna at Vijay Chowk.

The All India Trinamool Congress has given multiple notices under various Rules in both house of Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon session, the party said.

The issues on which notices have been given include price hike of diesel, petrol, LPG and other commodities, demand to repeal farm laws, decline in economic growth, restoration of MPLAD funds and the alleged weakening of the federal structure by the government.
PTI
Tags: #diesel #fuel #India #Parliament #petrol #Politics #TMC #Trinamool Congress
first published: Jul 19, 2021 09:57 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.