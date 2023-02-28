 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trinamool Congress' Twitter account 'compromised', says Derek O'Brien

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien said the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue.

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday claimed that official Twitter handle had been "compromised".

"The official Twitter handle of the All India Trinamool Congress has been compromised.

"We are in touch with officials from Twitter who are working to rectify the issue. They have assured us of prompt action," O'Brien, who is also the leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha, said.