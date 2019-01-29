App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 04:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trinamool Congress to assess performance of MPs before giving them tickets for Lok Sabha polls

The TMC leadership has time and again sent out stern messages to party workers, asking them to desist from infighting and complacency and work shoulder to shoulder.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will evaluate the performance of its MPs, both in and outside Parliament, before considering them for renomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, party sources said on January 29.

The TMC, which has 34 MPs, lost two of its lawmakers recently -- Soumitra Khan of Bishnupur seat defected to the BJP and Anupam Hazra of Bolpur was expelled for anti-party activities.

"Just because a person is a sitting MP, would not ensure that he or she is entitled for a ticket or renomination. The performance of Lok Sabha MPs would be assessed both in the House and outside, especially in their respective constituencies," a senior TMC leader told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"How the person has fared as a public representative and if he/she has been able to take up the issues concerning the masses are very important," the leader said.

related news

It is even likely that some of the MPs would not make the cut as they have not fared well. However, a final call on ticket distribution would be taken by our party supremo Mamata Banerjee, he said.

On Soumitra Khan joining the BJP, the senior TMC leader said that he has switched over as "he was aware that he won't be getting the party ticket as his performance both as an MP and party leader was very poor".

The TMC is also likely to follow the same strategy while deciding on giving tickets in the constituencies where the party had lost the last time.

"Obviously those who had lost last time would be given preference but in those seats also, the involvement of the person would be seen before taking a call," said another senior TMC leader, who too did not wish to be identified.

When asked about the demand for tickets among aspirants, party leaders said it is normal as the TMC is the ruling party.

"You can't satisfy everybody. Those who won't get tickets would be accommodated in the party in some other way," he said.

The TMC leadership has time and again sent out stern messages to party workers, asking them to desist from infighting and complacency and work shoulder to shoulder.

The party has recently announced that it will contest polls in 13 states apart from West Bengal.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 04:27 pm

tags #2019 Lok Sabha polls #India #Politics #TMC

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.