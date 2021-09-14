MARKET NEWS

Trinamool Congress nominates Sushmita Dev to Rajya Sabha

The former MP from Assam's Silchar has been nominated for the seat that fell vacant after the resignation of TMC leader and cabinet minister in the West Bengal government Manas Ranjan Bhunia.

Moneycontrol News
September 14, 2021 / 05:36 PM IST
Sushmita Dev (left) nominated by TMC for Rajya Sabha seat.

The Trinamool Congress on September 14 nominated Sushmita Dev to the upper house of Parliament. Dev recently joined the party after quitting the Congress.

The party tweeted saying, "We are extremely pleased to nominate Sushmita Dev to the Upper House of the Parliament".

Dev, who was one of the national spokespersons of the grand-old party and its women's wing chief, switched over to the Mamata Banerjee-led camp last month. She has been assigned the job of looking after the party's functioning in Assam and Tripura.

The former MP from Assam's Silchar has been nominated for the seat that fell vacant after the resignation of TMC leader and cabinet minister in the West Bengal government Manas Ranjan Bhunia.

On September 9, the Election Commission had announced bypoll dates to seven Rajya Sabha seats that have fallen vacant owing to various reasons including resignations, death and end of the tenure of members. According to EC's notification, there are two such seats in Tamil Nadu and one each in West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh.
Tags: #Politics #Rajya Sabha #Sushmita Dev #TMC
first published: Sep 14, 2021 05:36 pm

