Trilokpuri Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Trilokpuri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Trilokpuri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in East district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Trilokpuri Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 71.71% and in 2013, 69.1% of Trilokpuri's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Raju Dhingan of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 29754 votes which was 23.29% of the total votes polled. Raju Dhingan polled a total of 127778 (58.62%) votes.

AAP's Raju won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 17685 (15.62%) votes. Raju polled 113245 which was 38.93% of the total votes polled.