Tri Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Tri Nagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Tri Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in North West district.

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 71.24% and in 2013, 70.85% of Tri Nagar's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Jitender Singh Tomar of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 22311 votes which was 19.72% of the total votes polled. Jitender Singh Tomar polled a total of 113118 (55.7%) votes.

BJP's Nand Kishore Garg won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the AAP candidate by a margin of 2809 (2.72%) votes. Nand Kishore Garg polled 103335 which was 35.78% of the total votes polled.