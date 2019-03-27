Transfer of IPS officers by EC 'sends a wrong signal': N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on March 27 said his government has moved court against the Election Commission's decision to transfers three IPS officers in the state based on a "frivolous" complaint by the opposition YSR Congress Party.

Naidu said the transfer of the officials, who did not come under the purview of the poll body, was against the principle of natural justice and "sends a wrong signal".

Director General of Police (Intelligence) A B Venkateswara Rao, Kadapa Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma and Srikakulam SP Venkata Ratnam were sent to the police headquarters on March 26 after the YSR Congress Party approached the EC, accusing the officers of "favouring" the TDP.

Naidu said the DGP, Intelligence, "looks after the security of chief minister and does not come under the EC's purview", suggesting the poll panel's decision has jeopardized his security.

"The YSR Congress Party is terrorising officials in the state...The Andhra Pradesh government has filed a petition in the high court against the EC's decision," the Andhra Pradesh chief minister said.

"The EC should conduct elections in an impartial manner and should not put a political party to inconvenience with one-sided decisions," he said, adding the poll panel was yet to take action on more than 500 complaints filed by the TDP against "removal of voters' name from the electoral list".

Naidu said he will launch an agitation seeking fair elections and to save democracy and democratic institutions.