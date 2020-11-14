PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2020 10:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Towering visionary who laid foundation of our country: Rahul Gandhi's tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru

"Today, India celebrates the birth anniversary of its first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji: a towering visionary who laid the foundation of our country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism & modern outlook," Rahul Gandhi tweeted, lauding the contribution of his great grandfather.

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, saying he was a towering visionary who laid the foundation of the country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism and modern outlook. Born in 1889, the Congress stalwart remains India's longest serving prime minister.

"Our endeavour must be to conserve these values," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also offered floral tributes at Shanti Vana here on the 131st birth anniversary of Nehru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also paid tribute to the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

"My humble tributes to the country's first prime minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary," Modi tweeted.
