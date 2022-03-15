English
    Tough task to stick to Ambedkar's mission in this 'age of flattery': Mayawati

    PTI
    March 15, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST
    (File photo, PTI)

    BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said it is a tough task to stick to the mission of Babasaheb Ambedkar in this "age of flattery" and asserted that her party, through its movement, is taking this mission forward.

    In a statement issued on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the party's founder Kanshi Ram, she said the BSP movement has taken a pledge to help crores of Dalits, people from the backward class and other sections of the society, who were ignored, stand on their feet.

    "This will be a true tribute to Kanshi Ram," she said. "In the current, 'chamcha yug' (age of flattery), sticking to the mission of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is not an ordinary thing. It is due to the Bahujan movement that the BSP accomplished historic successes in UP. We will continue our struggle in the future, while following our principles," she said.

    The BSP chief added that Kanshi Ram had kept alive the self-respecting nature of Ambedkar's 'manavtavadi abhiyan' (humanistic campaign), and struggled throughout his life and made innumerable sacrifices. "Based on this, the BSP achieved much success, and gave a new dimension to the country's politics," she said.
    Tags: #Ambedkar #India #Mayawati #Politics
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 02:02 pm
