Tough battle between BJP, Congress awaits in poll-bound Chhattisgarh: Report

Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are round the corner. While the Congress is putting its best foot forward in the state to bridge a gap of around 0.7 percent votes, the saffron party is likely to get the support of Ajit Jogi’s party, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh, to take on Congress.

To win Dalit votes, Chief Minister Raman Singh-led BJP is depending on Ajit Jogi . Congress, meanwhile, is likely to tie up with BSP for the same, reports The Economic Times.

Around 65 percent votes come from the Satnamis (Dalits) and tribals for Congress and they form the core vote base for the party. BJP gets around 70 percent of its votes from the upper caste and backward caste.

To make a dent in BJP’s vote share, Congress has appointed Tamradhwaj Sahu, a backward caste leader, as a member of Congress Working Committee and head of its OBC Cell. Congress is wooing Kurmis and Yadavs, who are present in sizeable numbers, to poach some of the OBC support enjoyed by BJP till now, party sources said.

Presidents of both parties are trying their best to build a strong base in Chhattisgarh. While party president Amit Shah will hold a meeting with around 15,000 shakti kendra workers of the party on August 22, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi inaugurated a new Pradesh Congress Committee office in Raipur on August 10.