you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 02:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Top political leaders pay tributes to Arun Jaitley

The former Union minister died at AIIMS where he was undergoing treatment for several weeks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Top political leaders paid rich tributes to senior BJP leader and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who died on August 24.

The former Union minister died at AIIMS where he was undergoing treatment for several weeks. He was 66.

BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Jaitley's death was a personal loss.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Arun Jaitley, Jaitley's departure is a personal loss for me. As him, I have lost not only a senior leader of the organization but also an integral member of the family whose support and guidance I have been receiving for years," Shah tweeted.


The Congress said, "We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley. Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief."

NOTE: Arun Jaitley passes away at 66: Follow the LIVE updates here

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called Jaitley's untimely demise a huge loss for the nation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. My condolences to his wife, children, friends & admirers."

First Published on Aug 24, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #India #Politics

