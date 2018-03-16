App
Mar 16, 2018 02:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Top leadership to decide stand on no-confidence motion against NDA govt: AIADMK

Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar indicated that party coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami will decide on the matter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The AIADMK today said its top leadership will decide on the party's stand on the no-confidence motion moved against the Narendra Modi government by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The decision will be made when the no-confidence motion is taken up in Parliament, an official spokesperson said.

"The party leadership will decide whether to support or not (the no-confidence motion)," Jayakumar, the state fisheries minister, told reporters here.

The TDP today decided to quit the NDA, days after two of its ministers resigned from the Modi government following the Centre's refusal to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, where the party is in power.

Senior AIADMK leader and party spokesperson Vaigaichelvan, said Chief Minister Palaniswami and his deputy Panneerselvam, will decide on the AIADMK's stand on the no-confidence motion when it is taken up in the House.

Being the "third largest party" in the Lok Sabha by virtue of its 37-member strength, there was an eagerness across the country on the party's stand on this matter, he told reporters.

"The coordinator (Panneerselvam) and co-coordinator (Palaniswami) will take an appropriate decision. AIADMK will take the decision when the no-confidence motion is taken up," he added.

In the event of a no-confidence motion being taken up, the numbers however favour the ruling BJP, with the saffron party having 274 members in the 536-member Lok Sabha.

With the party enjoying the support of its allies, the no-confidence motion, if accepted, is certain to be defeated.

Opposition CPI(M) has expressed its support to TDP on this matter.

