Top Congress leaders want Rahul Gandhi to continue, may suggest 'collective leadership model': Report

Senior Congress leaders will meet party chief Rahul Gandhi and may propose a 'collective leadership model' under his leadership, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, while the leaders would meet Rahul and Sonia Gandhi and ask them to continue being at the helm, they might suggest certain measures that could be taken.

These measures, the report suggest, will include forming a collective decision-making procedure by reviving the Parliamentary Board mechanism and appointment of Working Presidents to assist Rahul.

The report suggests that setting up of a Parliamentary Board mechanism will also help in addressing the problem of key decisions being taken by apolitical advisers.

According to the party constitution, the Board is constituted by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and has 10 members, including the Congress President and the leader of the party in Parliament.

However, senior leaders told the newspaper that Rahul would have to accept the party's view -- that he should continue to lead -- before a decision regarding the proposals can be taken.

"First, he has to accept our view that he should continue. We have had several rounds of informal discussions and we have come to this conclusion. All other proposals like reviving the Parliamentary Board and appointment of Working Presidents and all can be considered after that," a top leader said.

"There is no other option before us. Rahul has to continue. There is no other alternative. That is our collective opinion and we will convey him that... Sonia and Rahul are the unifying force in the Congress now. Nobody knows what will happen after 10 or 15 years. But the situation now is that Rahul is the only acceptable face," another leader told the newspaper.

The report also suggests that senior party leaders blamed a handful of people for "misleading" Rahul on key aspects before the Lok Sabha polls.

"The kind of people who got appointed and those who were micro-managing from Delhi… the feeling among the senior leaders is that Rahul trusted them and he was misled," a top leader told the newspaper.