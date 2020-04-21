App
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 07:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Top Congress leaders to discuss COVID-19, lockdown situation at CWC meet on April 23

This is the second time that the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the top decision making body of the party, is meeting within a month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Top Congress leaders will deliberate on the current lockdown and COVID-19 situation on April 23 at a meeting of its working committee, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said on Monday.

Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

Close

"A meeting of the CWC will be held on Thursday, 23rd April, at 10.30 am through video conferencing to discuss the current COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown situation," Venugopal said on Twitter.

"All CWC members, permanent and special invitees, CMs of Congress-ruled states will take part in the meeting," he said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 07:35 am

tags #Congress #coronavirus #CWC #India #Politics

