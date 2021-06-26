MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Top BJP leaders hold meeting at party headquarters

The meeting, held at the party headquarters, was attended by several other senior leaders, including those handling organisational charges, sources said.

PTI
June 26, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST
BJP workers have been asked by the party to ensure that all people aged 45 years and above get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

BJP workers have been asked by the party to ensure that all people aged 45 years and above get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and party president J P Nadda, held a meeting here on Saturday.

The meeting, held at the party headquarters, was attended by several other senior leaders, including those handling organisational charges, sources said.

The ruling party leaders have been holding deliberations for some time over a number of issues, ranging from the COVID-19 vaccination exercise to various governance and political matters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also attended many meetings, which were held at his residence and attended by several Union ministers besides Nadda.
PTI
TAGS: #Amit Shah #BJP #India #JP Nadda #Politics #Rajnath Singh
first published: Jun 26, 2021 12:01 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.