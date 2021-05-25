MARKET NEWS

Toolkit issue: Rahul Gandhi says 'truth remains unafraid'

After two police teams descended on Twitter's offices in Delhi and Gurgaon, the Congress on Monday had alleged that the "cowardly raid" on the microblogging site's offices by the Delhi Police "exposes lame duck attempts" to hide a "fraudulent toolkit" by BJP leaders.

PTI
May 25, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST

"Truth remains unafraid," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday after the Delhi Police sent a notice to Twitter India in connection with the probe into a complaint about the alleged 'COVID toolkit'.

Using the hashtag 'Toolkit', Gandhi tweeted, "Truth remains unafraid."

The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Monday sent a notice to Twitter India in connection with the probe into a complaint about the alleged 'COVID toolkit', asking it to share information based on which it had classified a related tweet by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra as "manipulated media", officials said.

The BJP had accused the Congress of creating a 'toolkit' that seeks to tarnish the image of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the handling of the COVID pandemic.

However, the Congress denied the allegation and claimed that the BJP is propagating a fake 'toolkit' to defame it.

Last week, Twitter labelled as "manipulated media" a tweet by Patra on the alleged 'toolkit'.

Twitter says it "may label Tweets that include media (videos, audio, and images) that have been deceptively altered or fabricated".
TAGS: #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Toolkit issue
first published: May 25, 2021 10:46 am

