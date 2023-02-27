 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Too early to talk about possible replacement for Sisodia in Delhi cabinet: Govt sources

Feb 27, 2023 / 08:39 PM IST

While there is no doubt that Sisodia will continue to be a minister like his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain, who is in jail over money laundering charges, his departments will be distributed among others, they said.

It is too early to talk about a possible replacement for Manish Sisodia in the cabinet, Delhi government sources said on Monday, a day after the deputy chief minister was arrested by the CBI in the excise policy scam case.

There are speculations that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may take over some of the key portfolios currently held by his deputy.

Sisodia holds 18 of the 33 departments of Delhi governments, including key portfolios such as education, finance and public works department (PWD).