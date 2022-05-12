Today: PM Modi to address global summit on COVID-19 hosted by US President Joe Biden

On May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the second global virtual summit on COVID-19 on being hosted by US president Joe Biden, the ministry of external affairs said.

The summit intends to galvanise new actions to address the continued challenges of the pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture, the ministry said in a statement.

PM Modi participated in the first global summit held on September 22, 2021.

Also Read | Narendra Modi restored people’s trust in our parliamentary democracy: Amit Shah at launch of book on PM

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

The Prime Minister will deliver his remarks in the opening session of the virtual summit on the theme ‘Preventing pandemic fatigue and prioritising preparedness’. The session will be live streamed from 6: 30 pm to 7.45 pm, it said.

“Other participants are co-hosts of the event - heads of state/government of Belize in its capacity as chair of CARICOM, Senegal as chair of African Union, Indonesia as President of G20 and Germany as President of G7 respectively. Secretary General of the United Nations, Director General of World Health Organization and other dignitaries would also participate,” the statement said.

The Caribbean Community is an intergovernmental organisation of 15 member states in the Caribbean region having the primary objective to promote economic integration and cooperation among the members.

India recorded 2,505 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths On May 11, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the total number of cases stands at 43,112,690, the total deaths reported are 522,864.

Also Read | PM Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris during 3-nation European tour

The ministry said that India is playing a key role in ongoing global efforts to combat the pandemic by supplying safe and affordable vaccines, medicines, development of low-cost indigenous technologies to test and treat, genomic surveillance, and capacity building for health care workers

“India is also proactively engaged in multilateral fora with the objective of strengthening and reforming the global health security architecture with WHO at its centre,” it said.