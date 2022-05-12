Today: PM Modi to address global summit on COVID-19 hosted by US President Joe Biden

On May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the second global virtual summit on COVID-19 on being hosted by US president Joe Biden, the ministry of external affairs said.
The summit intends to galvanise new actions to address the continued challenges of the pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture, the ministry said in a statement.
PM Modi participated in the first global summit held on September 22, 2021.
The Prime Minister will deliver his remarks in the opening session of the virtual summit on the theme ‘Preventing pandemic fatigue and prioritising preparedness’. The session will be live streamed from 6: 30 pm to 7.45 pm, it said.
“Other participants are co-hosts of the event - heads of state/government of Belize in its capacity as chair of CARICOM, Senegal as chair of African Union, Indonesia as President of G20 and Germany as President of G7 respectively. Secretary General of the United Nations, Director General of World Health Organization and other dignitaries would also participate,” the statement said.
The Caribbean Community is an intergovernmental organisation of 15 member states in the Caribbean region having the primary objective to promote economic integration and cooperation among the members.
India recorded 2,505 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths On May 11, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the total number of cases stands at 43,112,690, the total deaths reported are 522,864.
The ministry said that India is playing a key role in ongoing global efforts to combat the pandemic by supplying safe and affordable vaccines, medicines, development of low-cost indigenous technologies to test and treat, genomic surveillance, and capacity building for health care workers
“India is also proactively engaged in multilateral fora with the objective of strengthening and reforming the global health security architecture with WHO at its centre,” it said.