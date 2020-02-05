App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 01:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Today is not April 1, says TMC after PMO's working for every Indian tweet

The prime minister's office had tweeted, "We are all members of one family. This is the ethos of India. We want every Indian to be happy and healthy. Guided by ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' we are working for the welfare of every Indian."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Replying to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that his government was working for every Indian, senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Wednesday said "Today is not April 1".

Replying, O'Brien also tagged the PMO's post.

April 1 is also known as April Fool's Day.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 01:15 pm

tags #India #Mamata Banerjee #Narendra Modi #PMO #Politics #TMC

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.