TN Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan relieved of Finance portfolio, Thangam Thennarasu is his replacement

Tamil Nadu Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was on Thursday relieved of the key portfolio of Finance and Human Resources Management and given the Information technology department.

Thangam Thennarasu is the new Finance Minister and the Industries portfolio held by him was allocated to TRB Rajaa, the three time legislator from Mannargudi constituency who was newly inducted into the Council of Ministers. A Raj Bhavan official release said Thiaga Rajan, addressed as PTR would helm the IT and digital services department.

The IT department portfolio was previously handled by T Mano Thangaraj and he has now been assigned the Milk and Dairy Development department. SM Nasar, who held the Milk portfolio was dropped from the Cabinet on May 9. MP Saminathan, Information Minister has got the Tamil development and culture portfolio as well.

Chief Minister MK Stalin going in for the Cabinet reshuffle has been on the cards for a while now.