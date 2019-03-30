App
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

TN govt has taken steps for water resource management: CM K Palaniswami

Addressing an election meeting, he said the government has accorded top priority for the welfare of farmers and desiltation works had been taken up at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore in delta districts.

The AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu has taken extensive steps for water resource conservation and management across the State, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said March 30.

Palaniswami said a special team headed by four experts has been set up to identify places where check dams have to be constructed with a view to preventing rain water from flowing into the sea during the monsoonseason.

"Our government has taken extensive steps for conservation and management of water resources. We are determined to implement a new combined water scheme for this area," he said while campaigning for the party's candidate from Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency S Asaimani.

Travelling between Sirkazhi and Mayiladuthurai, the chief minister stopped his campaign vehicle near paddy fields at a few places and interacted with farmers.
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 09:14 pm

tags #AIADMK #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

