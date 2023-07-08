TN Governor has 'purposeful meeting' with Amit Shah in Delhi

Ravi’s meeting with Shah comes in the backdrop of the "governor vs government" differences with the ruling DMK in the state, including over the continuance of arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in the state cabinet.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi today had a "purposeful meeting" with Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, the state Raj Bhavan said.

Ravi’s meeting with Shah comes in the backdrop of the "governor vs government" differences with the ruling DMK in the state, including over the continuance of arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in the state cabinet.

"Hon’ble Governor Ravi had a purposeful meeting with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Thiru. Amit Shah in Delhi," the Raj Bhavan tweeted, along with a picture of the two.

Ravi has crossed swords with the ruling DMK over a number of issues including the anti-NEET bill but the differences peaked with the arrest of Balaji last month by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a cash for jobs scam.

While opposing the continuance of Balaji in the MK Stalin-led cabinet, Ravi had dismissed him from the council of ministers last week in an unprecedented step, only to keep it in abeyance immediately.

The ruling DMK had insisted that Ravi had paused his action to dismiss Balaji on the advice of the Union Home Ministry. Further, the DMK government has also been insisting Ravi for sanction to prosecute ex-AIADMK ministers for alleged corruption.