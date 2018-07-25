TN government digs out old video to disprove Jayalalithaa's heir's claim

The Tamil Nadu government has gone a step ahead to put a lid on the series of claims placed before the court by Amrutha, who claims to be J Jayalalithaa’s daughter. The government showed an old video, recorded in August 1980, in which there was no sign of Jayalalithaa being in an advanced state of pregnancy. Vijay Narayan, the advocate general of Tamil Nadu, stated that the video is of an award function held in July 1980 and is available in the public domain.

Justice S Vaidyanathan noted that everything relating to the life and death of Jayalalithaa and also Amrutha’s claims remained a question mark. Vaidyanathan, then, adjourned the hearing for a week.

In the previous hearings, the government had stated that the petitioner’s claims are nothing but a figment of her imagination. Narayan also stated the petitioner was causing disrepute to the late leader, as per a report in The Times of India.

The case began with Amrutha’s request to the court to exhume the mortal remains of Jayalalithaa as she wanted to complete the former (late) chief minister’s rites in accordance with the rituals and customs of the Iyengar community to which she belonged. Amrutha has also requested for a DNA test to prove her biological link to Jayalalithaa.

Senior counsel V Prakash, who represents Amrutha, cited that a DNA must be conducted to prove his client’s claims. “Amrutha was born to Jayalalithaa on August 14, 1980, and she was raised by Sailaja, Jayalalithaa’s younger sister and Amrutha’s foster father Sarathi in Bengaluru,” Prakash said. He further claimed that petitioner’s foster father told her that she was Jayalalithaa’s daughter on the day of his death.