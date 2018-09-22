TN CM Palaniswami,Deputy Panneerselvam train guns at DMK chief

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Saturday took a jibe at DMK President MK Stalin, saying he should be 'conferred a doctorate' for uttering lies against his government.

"If a doctorate has to be conferred for uttering lies" it has to be bestowed on Stalin, he said to loud cheers at a function to commemorate the centenary of late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.

The chief minister said it has become the DMK leader's wont to "unleash a bundle of lies against the AIADMK regime whenever he gets a chance."

DMK has been levellig a slew of corruption charges against the AIADMK government starting from Chief Minister Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam to his Cabinet colleagues, including Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

Listing out several welfare initiatives, Palaniswami said the government was taking every step to make Tamil Nadu the numero uno in India.

Mocking Stalin for vowing to dislodge the AIADMK regime, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said it will not happen.

Recalling the DMK chief's efforts to capture power in 2016 by embarking on a reach out drive when he interacted with a cross-section of people, the deputy Chief Minister said despite all such "gimmicks," the people gave the AIADMK a resounding victory, something not seen in 32 years in Tamil Nadu's electoral history.

He said Stalin had forgotten that DMK had lost even its deposit in the RK Nagar bypoll in December 2017.

Taking on Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran, Palaniswami claimed true AIADMK cadres were behind him.

"If you have guts come to Tiruparankundram and Tiruvarar," he said referring to the bypolls expected in these two constituencies, without explicitly naming Dhinakaran.

Due to the recent deaths of AIADMK MLA AK Bose and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, bypolls are expected in Tiruparankundram and Tiruvarur respectively.

He said people knew about the "sub-standard criticism" of the AIADMK government and its ministers by the AMMK leader again, without naming him.