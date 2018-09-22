App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

TN CM Palaniswami,Deputy Panneerselvam train guns at DMK chief

The chief minister said it has become the DMK leader's wont to "unleash a bundle of lies against the AIADMK regime whenever he gets a chance"

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Saturday took a jibe at DMK President MK Stalin, saying he should be 'conferred a doctorate' for uttering lies against his government.

"If a doctorate has to be conferred for uttering lies" it has to be bestowed on Stalin, he said to loud cheers at a function to commemorate the centenary of late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.

The chief minister said it has become the DMK leader's wont to "unleash a bundle of lies against the AIADMK regime whenever he gets a chance."

DMK has been levellig a slew of corruption charges against the AIADMK government starting from Chief Minister Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam to his Cabinet colleagues, including Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

related news

Listing out several welfare initiatives, Palaniswami said the government was taking every step to make Tamil Nadu the numero uno in India.

Mocking Stalin for vowing to dislodge the AIADMK regime, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said it will not happen.

Recalling the DMK chief's efforts to capture power in 2016 by embarking on a reach out drive when he interacted with a cross-section of people, the deputy Chief Minister said despite all such "gimmicks," the people gave the AIADMK a resounding victory, something not seen in 32 years in Tamil Nadu's electoral history.

He said Stalin had forgotten that DMK had lost even its deposit in the RK Nagar bypoll in December 2017.

Taking on Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran, Palaniswami claimed true AIADMK cadres were behind him.

"If you have guts come to Tiruparankundram and Tiruvarar," he said referring to the bypolls expected in these two constituencies, without explicitly naming Dhinakaran.

Due to the recent deaths of AIADMK MLA AK Bose and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, bypolls are expected in Tiruparankundram and Tiruvarur respectively.

He said people knew about the "sub-standard criticism" of the AIADMK government and its ministers by the AMMK leader again, without naming him.
First Published on Sep 22, 2018 08:45 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.