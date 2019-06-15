App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2019 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

TN CM Palaniswami calls on PM Modi, discusses projects

Palaniswami also handed over a memorandum on various development projects to the Prime Minister, a State government release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on June 15 called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here and discussed State specific projects.

Palaniswami also handed over a memorandum on various development projects to the Prime Minister, a State government release said.

Later, the Chief Minister visited Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and discussed state projects related to the respective ministries.

Mekedatu dam issue was among the subjects that came up for discussion with Shekhawat, the release said.

related news

The Tamil Nadu Assembly had last December adopted a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the permission given to Karnataka for a detailed project report for its proposed dam across river Cauvery at Mekedatu.

"... Honble Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu called on (sic) for a courtesy meeting and to discuss water-related issues in the state, at Shram Shakti Bhawan, New Delhi," Shekhawat said in his twitter handle.

The Chief Minister participated in the meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog here, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the need for taking effective steps to tackle drought in various parts of the country.

Modi said the goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024 is challenging but surely achievable, asking states to focus on their core competencies and work towards increasing the GDP right from the district level.

First Published on Jun 15, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #India #K Palaniswami #Narendra Modi #Politics

