 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

TMC's Luizinho Faleiro resigns as Rajya Sabha member; says will quit party soon

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:32 PM IST

Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, who was in Congress before joining TMC in September 2021, said many political parties have approached him.

Luizinho Faleiro

Trinamool Congress's (TMC) Rajya Sabha member and former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro tendered his resignation from the Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday and said he wanted to free himself from this responsibility to work as a foot soldier again in the interest of Goa.

Talking to PTI, 71-year-old Faleiro said he would soon resign from the TMC also.

Faleiro, who was in Congress before joining TMC in September 2021, said many political parties have approached him.

"But at this moment, I am not joining any political party. I have resigned as a Rajya Sabha MP and leave it at that," he said. Faleiro submitted his resignation from the Rajya Sabha to its Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.