you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 01, 2019 05:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

TMC will win all 42 seats, BJP zero in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee said that election to 300 Lok Sabha seats is already over and BJP is staring at defeat in the states of Rajshthan, UP, Bihar, Punjab, Gujrat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 1 claimed that her party will win all the 42 seats Lok Sabha seats in the state and BJP will draw a blank.

"I am sure that BJP will not come to power in the country and in West Bengal it will draw a blank this time, down from two seats it got in the last LS polls", Banerjee told a public rally at Andul in Howrah district in support of TMC candidate footballer-turned-politician Prasun Banerjee.

Referring to BJP president Amit Shah's statement at a rally at Kalyani in the state during the day, Banerjee without naming him said "a person has come and said the National Register of Citizens will be implemented in the state when his party comes to power. Let them (BJP) come to power first and then we will show how they dare do it", she said. Shah had said that NRC would be implemented in Bengal to weed out infiltrators.

Banerjee said that election to 300 L S seats is already over and BJP is staring at defeat in the states of Rajshthan, UP, Bihar, Punjab, Gujrat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

"Now the BJP has turned its eyes on West Bengal. Is it so easy for a party like BJP, whose workers' minds are infertile like a desert to make inroads in Bengal?" the TMC supremo lashed out. "BJP is not putting its ears to the ground and feeling the pulse of the people. Twelve thousand farmers have committed suicide and three lakh jobs have been done away with," she said.

Referring to the Ram Temple issue, she said BJP is in the habit of raising it during elections. "In the last five years has the party had been able to build even a miniature Ram Temple?" she asked.

"Now Narendra Modi is coming to Bengal often and asking for votes. Modi does not know anything about the state," she said. Referring to demonetisation, which she and her party have often opposed, Banerjee said the Modi government had announced it apparently to stop terrorism.

"A day will come when they (BJP) will close down banks saying that there is no money", she said. Referring to the naxal attack at Gadchiroli in Maharashtra which claimed the lives of 15 policeman, Banerjee said "We have restored peace in Junglemahal area (comrpsising the erstwhile Maoist affected forested areas of Purulia, Bankura and West Midnapore districts). We have establish peace there".

"Let BJP do the same in states like Jharkhand and Maharashtra in dealing with the Naxalites and restore peace," she added.
First Published on May 1, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

