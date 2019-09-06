App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

TMC will not allow implementation of NRC in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Assam is the only state in the country where the NRC has been implemented. The final list was published on August 31.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 6 said the TMC government in the state will not allow implementation of the NRC in the state.

The implementation of the NRC as nothing but a political vendetta of the BJP-led central government she told the Assembly.

We will never let BJP implement the National Register of Citizens in West Bengal, she said at the Assembly during a discussion on the motion on NRC under Rule 185.

Close

This (NRC implementation) is nothing but an attempt to divert the attention of the people from the ongoing economic crisis in the country, she said.

related news

Assam is the only state in the country where the NRC has been implemented. The final list was published on August 31.

There is nobody in the country to speak against the BJP in the country, Banerjee added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 6, 2019 05:34 pm

tags #India #NRC #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.