PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

TMC to release 'report card' on 10 years of Mamata Banerjee govt

A brainchild of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, hired by the party for the 2021 assembly polls, the report card will aim at informing the people of the state about various developmental projects taken up by the Mamata Banerjee government in the last ten years, a TMC leader said on Wednesday.

PTI
Dec 10, 2020 / 11:28 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress will on Thursday release a ''report card'' on its 10-year rule in West Bengal, with an eye on the state elections that are likely to be held early next year.

A brainchild of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, hired by the party for the 2021 assembly polls, the report card will aim at informing the people of the state about various developmental projects taken up by the Mamata Banerjee government in the last ten years, a TMC leader said on Wednesday.

The party''s top brass will be present at the release of the "TMC Report Card- Ten Years of Development".

"Senior party leaders and ministers will be present at the event to elaborate on the ten years of development in Bengal. Various policies taken up by the state government and its success rate will be discussed during the release of the report card," the leader said.

"The report card will state the facts and figures about what we did in the last ten years and about various steps taken by the government to improve governance," another TMC leader said.

Close
The TMC was voted to power in 2011, uprooting the 34- year-old Left Front government in the state.
PTI
TAGS: #India #Politics
first published: Dec 10, 2020 09:01 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.