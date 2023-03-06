 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

TMC to maintain equidistance from BJP and Congress, eyes forming group of regional parties

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST

In Tripura, the TMC bagged less than the votes polled by NOTA, while in Meghalaya, the party's tally came down to five from 11.

Representational image

Following the below expectation performance of the Trinamool Congress in the Northeast, the party is changing its political strategy by preparing to maintain equidistance from the BJP and the Congress and seeking to form a group of regional outfits opposed to both the camps.

In Tripura, the TMC bagged less than the votes polled by NOTA, while in Meghalaya, the party's tally came down to five from 11. The Mamata Banerjee-led party also suffered a major upset in West Bengal's Sagardighi, a minority-dominated assembly constituency which was previously held by the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

”Our strategy nationally will be maintaining equidistance from both the BJP and the Congress. We want other opposition parties who want to fight the BJP but are opposed to the Congress to come together and work as a united opposition front. "We are already in talks with parties such as BRS (erstwhile TRS), AAP and others. This strategy will be reflected in the next Parliament session,” Leader of the TMC parliamentary party in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay told PTI.

Banerjee had also recently announced that the party would go it alone in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The decision also came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as well as CPI(M) leaders accused the TMC of helping the BJP by dividing opposition votes. Veteran TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy said that as the Lok Sabha elections are still a year away, the situation will further evolve in the days to come.