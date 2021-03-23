English
TMC swindling Amphan relief fund in West Bengal: Amit Shah

Criticising the TMC's "cut money" culture, Shah claimed that "Bhatija (nephew) and company swindled central funds sent for Amphan relief". If voted to power, Shah said the BJP would constitute a committee to probe the alleged siphoning off relief funds.

PTI
March 23, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST
File Image: Home Minister Amit Shah (Image-PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal for allegedly "swindling" the money sent for cyclone Amphan relief in the Sunderbans region.

"The central government had sent relief funds for the affected people. But the TMC leaders siphoned off the funds and did not allow it to reach them.

"If we are voted to power, the BJP will constitute an inquiry committee to probe corruption in disbursement of funds. All those involved in scam would be sent to jail," he said while addressing the election rally here.

"The Centre had sent Rs 10,000 crore for Amphan relief. Did you get a single penny? Where did all the money go? 'Bhatija' and company swindled the central funds sent for Amphan relief. We will probe everything," he said. He attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government for "not allowing implementation of central schemes in the state".

Shah alleged that Banerjee has been working only for her nephew's welfare instead of the common people.

"Didi is only interested in making his nephew the next chief minister. Do you want the nephew to be the CM? If not, then vote for the BJP," he said. The Union minister said the BJP is ready to take on the "goons and syndicates" of the ruling TMC. "We have to end this syndicate rule of the TMC. We will end this culture," he said. Elections to the 294 assembly seats will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.
PTI
TAGS: #Amit Shah #Assembly Election 2021 #India #Politics #TMC #west bengal #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Mar 23, 2021 02:06 pm

