TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat police, claims party; 'no info', says cop

At 2 in the morning on Tue, he called his Ma and told her that they are taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach Ahmedabad by noon today. The police let him make that one two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings. 2/3

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on December 6, claimed that the Gujarat Police has arrested its spokesperson Saket Gokhale, terming it a "political vendetta". In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien detailed the circumstances under which the arrest was made.

Gokhale took a flight at 9 pm from New Delhi to Jaipur on December 5. When he landed, the Gujarat Police was at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him and picked him up. At 2 am on December 6, Gokhale called his mother and told her that the police were taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach that city by noon, O'Brien claimed.

"The police let him make that two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings," the TMC leader said on Twitter.

"The cooked up case is filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket's tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse. All this cannot silence the All India Trinamool Congress and the Opposition. BJP taking political vendetta to another level," he alleged.

When contacted, Jaipur airport police station SHO Digpal Singh said he had no such information. "I have no information. Nobody informed us," he said.

