TMC spent over Rs 154.28 crore for campaigning in West Bengal Assembly polls

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which snatched power from arch rival AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, spent over Rs 114.14 crore (Rs 1,14,14,08,525) in electioneering in the state as well as in the adjoining union territory of Puducherry, according to its Election Expenditure Statement submitted to the Election Commission.

PTI
October 03, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST
Image credit: Suneesh K

The Trinamool Congress, which returned to power in West Bengal in the assembly polls held earlier this year, spent over Rs 154.28 crore for campaigning in the state.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which snatched power from arch rival AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, spent over Rs 114.14 crore (Rs 1,14,14,08,525) in electioneering in the state as well as in the adjoining union territory of Puducherry, according to its Election Expenditure Statement submitted to the Election Commission.

The statements have been put in public domain by the poll panel.

The AIADMK, which ruled Tamil Nadu before the last assembly polls, had spent Rs 57.33 crore (Rs 57,33,86,773) for campaigning in the state and the UT of Puducherry.

The Congress spent Rs 84.93 crore (Rs 84,93,69,986) for electioneering in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal during the assembly elections.

The CPI spent the least by incurring an expenditure of Rs 13.19 crore (Rs 13,19,47,797) for campaigning in the four states and one UT.

While the Trinamool Congress, CPI and Congress are recognised national parties, the DMK and AIADMK are recognised state parties.

The expenditure incurred by the BJP is not yet available.
