App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 12:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

TMC MPs Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty take oath as Lok Sabha members

The two actors-turned-politicians could not take oath as Nusrat Jahan recently got married to businessman Nikhil Jain and Chakraborty also attended the ceremony in Turkey.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/ @mimichakraborty
Image: Twitter/ @mimichakraborty

Newly-elected Trinamool Congress MPs Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Mimi Chakraborty on June 25 took oath as members of the Lok Sabha.

The two actors-turned-politicians could not take oath as Nusrat Jahan recently got married to businessman Nikhil Jain and Chakraborty also attended the ceremony in Turkey.

As soon as the House met for the day, the two took oath in Bangla, ending it with phrases such as Vande Matram, Jai Hindi and Jai Bangla.

Close

After taking oath, the two went up to Speaker Om Birla to touch his feet.

It is customary for members to greet the Speaker on the podium.

While Jahan is member from Basirhat, Chakraborty represents Jadavpur in the lower house.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 12:25 pm

tags #India #Politics #TMC

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.