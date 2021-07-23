TMC MP Shantanu Sen suspended from Rajya Sabha for for the rest of the Monsoon Session of Parliament

File image of Rajya Sabha proceedings

Trinamool Congress member of parliament (MP) Shantanu Sen was suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the Monsoon Session on July 23, a day after he snatched and tore the Pegasus Project statement from the hands of IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The motion seeking his suspension was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muralidharan and passed by a voice vote. The opposition parties protested against the move saying that they were not given any opportunity to respond.

TMC members Derek O’Brien and Sukendu Sekhar Roy said that the concerned member should have been given an opportunity to speak. O’Brien also pointed out that after the House adjourned on July 22, Sen was roughed up. Jairam Ramesh, Chief Whip of Congress, asked Naidu to allow for clarification on the statement on Pegasus made by IT Minister Mr Vaishnaw.

In response, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said that this issue was not brought to his notice. An uproar ensued and the chairman adjourned the session till 12 noon.

When the session resumed, Sen was in the House. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh requested him to withdraw from the House. The House was adjourned again till 12: 30 pm. The Rajya Sabha was again adjourned till 2:30 pm over the uproar. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid protests by Opposition leaders.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP's staged protest against 'Pegasus Project' report and farm laws near Gandhi statue inside Parliament complex. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation on the 'Pegasus' row.

(With PTI inputs)