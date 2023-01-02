 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TMC launches new mass outreach campaign ahead of rural polls

PTI
Jan 02, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST

The party also launched a mobile app, "Didir Doot" Didi's messenger), to record feedback from beneficiaries of the projects ahead of the panchayat polls due this year.

Claiming that 99 per cent of the people of West Bengal were covered by state government schemes, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched a new mass outreach campaign of Trinamool Congress to check if people get benefits from the projects.

Under the "Didir Suraksha Kavach" (Didi's Protective Shield) initiative, around 3.5 lakh volunteers of the ruling Trinamool Congress will reach out to approximately 10 crore people of the state in 60 days starting January 11.

Opposition parties criticised the TMC over the new outreach programme, claiming that the ruling party is trying to fool people ahead of the panchayat polls.

"We have covered around 99 per cent of the people through our welfare schemes. 'Duare Sarkar' has resolved many of the existing issues. The government will do its job, but some complaints have also been received at the party level," Banerjee told a press conference here.

Duare Sarkar is an initiative of the state government for the delivery of specific schemes at the doorsteps of the people.