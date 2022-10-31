English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    TMC has scant regard for judiciary: Kiren Rijiju

    He was responding to a reported statement of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee where she spoke on expropriation of powers.

    PTI
    October 31, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST
    File image

    File image

    Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal of "usurping the rule of law" in the state and having scant regard for the Judiciary.

    He was responding to a reported statement of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee where she spoke on expropriation of powers.   In the statement, she had claimed that all democratic powers were being seized by some people.

    "Mamata didi is telling the truth about West Bengal because TMC party has scant regard for the Judiciary and no respect for the judges," Rijiju tweeted past midnight.  He alleged that TMC has established 'Rule by TMC law' replacing the 'Rule of Law.'  "And democracy is bleeding, and crying in West Bengal," he said.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Kiren Rijiju #TMC #west bengal
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 08:04 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.