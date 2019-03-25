App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

TMC forms alliance with Kamal Haasan's party for Lok Sabha polls

Haasan, who flew down to Kolkata this afternoon, had an hour-long meeting with Banerjee before the decision was announced.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 25 said her party, the Trinamool Congress, has forged an alliance with actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Haasan, who flew down to Kolkata this afternoon, had an hour-long meeting with Banerjee before the decision was announced.

The TMC would field one candidate for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Haasan said his party would extend full support to him.

"We have formed an alliance with Kamal Haasan's party for Andaman," Banerjee said.

"We are proud to say that Makkal Needhi Maiam is an ally with the Trinamool Congress for Andaman... We hope this relationship evolves in the future," Haasan said after the meeting.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 06:11 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #TMC

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kamal Haasan Meets Mamata Banerjee, Will Campaign For TMC’s Andaman ...

Rahul Gandhi Considering Second Seat Reflects Congress's Strength in U ...

China Pumps-in USD 2.2 Billion in Pakistan's Dwindling Forex Reserves

Trump Has No Problem with Release of Mueller Report : White House

Youngistan Hindu College

HAL Rolls Out 16th Tejas LCA Fighter Jet for Indian Air Force as Per T ...

First Look of Chhapaak Unveiled, Akshay Kumar's Kesari Holds Strong at ...

Thailand's Junta 'Manipulated' Election, Claims Ousted PM Thaksin Shin ...

Sadhvi Pragya Says Willing to Take on Digvijaya Singh From Bhopal Lok ...

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

Why China refuses to label JeM’s Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

After railway tickets, now boarding pass of Air India have PM pics; ai ...

Supreme Court issues notice to CBI in disproportionate assets case aga ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 355 points, Nifty nearly 1% lower as indic ...

FY19 market report card: Over 300 stocks in BSE 500 in red, 3 gave ove ...

Jet Airways shares jump 18% after Naresh Goyal, wife Anita Goyal step ...

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, ...

NEIDP inducts 5 ex-Congress MLAs in Manipur ahead of LS polls; experts ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Inclusion of Critics' Choice category doesn't ho ...

Criminal collusion between Donald Trump, Russia ahead of 2016 election ...

Naresh Goyal steps down from Jet Airways board: Eight charts depict ca ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Amazon Fab Phone fest: iPhone X for Rs 73,999, deals on OnePlus 6T, Mi ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Katrina Kaif confirmed to play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar i ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comme ...

Sara Ali Khan's attempt at embarrassing Kartik Aaryan is a success

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz required Vineet Kumar Singh t ...

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar’s film shows moderate gro ...

BJP MLA reacts to Sapna Choudhary joining Congress: She is a dancer li ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.