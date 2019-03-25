TMC forms alliance with Kamal Haasan's party for Lok Sabha polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 25 said her party, the Trinamool Congress, has forged an alliance with actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Haasan, who flew down to Kolkata this afternoon, had an hour-long meeting with Banerjee before the decision was announced.

The TMC would field one candidate for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Haasan said his party would extend full support to him.

"We have formed an alliance with Kamal Haasan's party for Andaman," Banerjee said.

"We are proud to say that Makkal Needhi Maiam is an ally with the Trinamool Congress for Andaman... We hope this relationship evolves in the future," Haasan said after the meeting.