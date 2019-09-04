App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 10:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

TMC, Congress, Left to bring joint resolution on NRC in Assembly

The resolution would be placed in the House in the second half of September 6.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition Congress and Left Front has decided to bring a joint resolution in the West Bengal Assembly opposing the NRC in Assam in order to corner the BJP.

The resolution would be placed in the House in the second half of September 6.

"For the last two days, the Trinamool Congress was hesitant to allow us (Congress and Left Front) to bring a resolution against the NRC in Assam. They have agreed today. Now it has been decided that the ruling TMC and the opposition Congress and Left Front will bring the resolution jointly on Friday. There will be a discussion on it," Leader of the opposition Abdul Mannan of the Congress said.

Close

Since the beginning of the special session of the Assembly on August 26, the Congress and the Left Front have been demanding discussions over various issues such as price rise and implementation of pay commission. But their demands were rejected.

related news

After the publication of the final NRC list on August 31 leaving out over 19 lakh applicants, the Congress and the Left Front are demanding a discussion on it.

"But this demand too was not accepted for the last two days. So we felt that TMC is not bothered about the sufferings of the people who have been excluded in the final NRC. But today they said they too want a joint resolution," Left Front Legislative party leader Sujan Chakraborty said.

It is need of the hour to oppose this "draconian exercise", Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

BJP legislative party leader Manoj Tigga said his party will oppose the resolution.

"The NRC has been done keeping in mind national security to drive out infiltrators. If they are opposing it, they are working against the interest of the country," Tigga said.

The Trinamool Congress on Monday decided to hold mass protests across West Bengal on September 7 and 8 opposing the NRC in neighbouring Assam.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 10:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #National Register of Citizens (NRC) #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.